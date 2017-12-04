Former WWE Champions Remember Umaga

Both Chris Jericho and Randy Orton took to Instagram to pay homage to Eddie “Umaga” Fatu on the eighth anniversary of the late WWE star’s passing. You can see their posts here:

Remembering my BIG UCE #Umaga today. One of my favourite people I’ve ever met and worked with. Miss you OOTS…. #8Years

