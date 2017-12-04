Former WWE Champions Remember Umaga

12/4/09 8 years ago, many people including me lost a true friend. He was one of the most intimidating characters in the ring, but for those that knew him, he was one of the absolute funniest guys we knew. Here’s proof. In this pic if you look closely, he is wearing my trunks. They never fit me quite right after that night! #RIPUCE

