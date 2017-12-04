Former WWE Champions Remember Umaga

Both Chris Jericho and Randy Orton took to Instagram to pay homage to Eddie “Umaga” Fatu on the eighth anniversary of the late WWE star’s passing. You can see their posts here:
12/4/09 8 years ago, many people including me lost a true friend. He was one of the most intimidating characters in the ring, but for those that knew him, he was one of the absolute funniest guys we knew. Here’s proof. In this pic if you look closely, he is wearing my trunks. They never fit me quite right after that night! #RIPUCE