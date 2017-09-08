Former WWE Diva and TNA Knockout Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Quadruplets (Video)

Christy Hemme is pregnant and expecting quadruplets.

The former WWE Diva and TNA Knockout revealed the big news today in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

“So, I am pregnant, yay! Been trying for a long time; very, very excited. But I’m not just pregnant with one baby,” Hemme said.

“And I’m not pregnant with two babies, no. Or three babies, no, no, no. I am pregnant with quadruplets!”

Hemme, who is 15 weeks pregnant, said it’s a high-risk pregnancy. Therefore, she plans to spend most of her pregnancy in bed or in a hospital.

She added, “I am so excited you guys. I am like, beyond excited. I am also scared and petrified and oh, every emotion in the book.”

Hemme was the winner of WWE’s inaugural Diva Search in 2004, with a prize of a one-year WWE talent contract worth $250,000. She stayed with WWE until December 2005 and would join Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA, now known as Global Force Wrestling) in April 2006. While there, she worked as a wrestler for a few years and stayed as a ring announcer until last year.