Former WWE Diva Coming Out Of Retirement For One More Match

Ask and you shall receive… Thanks to House of Hardcore I'll be coming back for ONE last match in my hometown of Wi! I can't wait to see you all there!#Homecoming #HouseofHardcore @thetommydreamer @reallisamarie you ready Sizzzz

