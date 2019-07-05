Former WWE Diva Speaks Out About Batista Incident

Back in 2013, former WWE Diva Shelly Martinez said the following about Dave Batista:

“Batista and I had an aggressive conversation backstage and he said something that were unnecessary and uncalled for. If it was outside of wrestling, I’m pretty sure it could have been a legal problem for both Batista and WWE. But this is wrestling, and it’s a man’s business, so I fired back and they fired me. I was just a vampire girl in the fake ECW; he was Batista, and they wanted to accommodate him.”

In a new interview with VOC Nation Wrestling with History, Martinez talked more about her issues with Batista:

“The name Batista used to have a different association with me. And it’s so crazy because throughout the years I always had these recurring dreams about him. And in these dreams, the common denominator is, he’s trying to help me. And what I’ve realized is, my little situation with Batista was like, the last nail in my coffin [in WWE]. I realize now they fired me — I used to think it was solely about that, but I realize, no, that was just the [final] nail in the coffin. So that actually did protect me because without really getting into it, I’m very grateful for my experiences in the WWE, both good, bad and everything in the middle. But that’s just not a place for my soul, and that’s not just a place for me. And I’m okay, like, I’m totally fine with that. I’m [not] like, ‘Oh, F that place,’ like whatever. I’m just saying, I’m not down with that kind of work environment and everything that comes with it. So it’s so crazy how that whole thing went down. I remember lawyers approaching me when all that happened like, ‘You want to sue them?’ And all this. You know, and I would always tell them, ‘God will deal with them.’ And I know for some people that’s a lame answer, rolling eyes answer. But now more than ever, I totally get that. And it’s cool because when I used to say it, I just said what was in my heart. I didn’t really understand it, but now I do. And you know what, if for some strange reason Dave Batista hears this or gets wind of this … thank you dude, thanks. You did me a big favor, and I really appreciate it.”