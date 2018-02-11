Former WWE Divas Champion Returns To In-Ring Action

Former WWE Divas Champion Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) made her in-ring return over the weekend. She had been retired for several years until this event.
She worked a match at Saturday night’s CCW event in Coral Springs, Florida.
Can’t believe this happened @CelesteBonin @RachaelEllering pic.twitter.com/gEpU880qx6
— Josh (@joshua7520) February 11, 2018
@CelesteBonin hits the spear for the win. Welcome back to wrestling girl. #coastalchampionshipwrestling pic.twitter.com/seT0bTSBCr
— Orlando Orrego (@orlorr85) February 11, 2018