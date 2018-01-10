Former WWE Employee Calls Out Company Over Unequal Pay

Former WWE makeup artist Stella Kae has publicly called out WWE over how much money women are earning in the company compared to men:

As people become more socially aware in this country, I wonder if WWE will ever address equal pay for women. 🤔 — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

I’ve heard rumors that there are women on tv still on NXT starting packages of like 45k 🤷🏽‍♀️🙃 #timesup — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

It’s speculated that NXT men are making more than main roster women 🧐 — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018