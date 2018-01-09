Former WWE Employee Wants Answers Over Unequal Pay

Stella Kae, who used to work for the WWE as a makeup artist, recently called out the sports entertainment company over their level of unequal pay. She wrote the following:

“As people become more socially aware in this country, I wonder if WWE will ever address equal pay for women,” Stella wrote. “They risk their lives and bodies just the same to make SUBSTANTIALLY less than male talent.”

She also brought up a report that has surfaced online that showed Nikki Bella as WWE’s highest-paid female athlete, with an annual salary of $400,000 while the top male performer is at a $12 million annual salary.

When a fan stated that the women do not earn equal PPV buys and they should not have equal pay, she responded with this:

“Have they ever truly been given an equal opportunity to do these things?” Kae replied. “People use these same kind of tired excuses for not booking black models or extending foundation ranges…lets call it what it is: INEQUALITY.”

As people become more socially aware in this country, I wonder if WWE will ever address equal pay for women. 🤔 — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

Estimated 2017 WWE earnings (reportedly) Top male: $12m

Top female: $400k Interesting. — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

I’ve heard rumors that there are women on tv still on NXT starting packages of like 45k 🤷🏽‍♀️🙃 #timesup — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018