Former WWE Heel Now A Junior High School Principal

Marc Copani, formerly known as Muhammad Hassan, is now working as a junior high school principal at Fulton Junior High School in New York state. Copani said the following about his new job:

“From my vantage point, I’ve been able to see what many of our young men and women are lacking as they enter ninth grade.”

“I’m eager to get started with my faculty and staff so we can work together to prepare junior high students for the transition to the high school, which ultimately will help prepare students for life after school.”