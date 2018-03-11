Former WWE NXT Star To Wrestle Teddy Hart At The Mecca II Tonight

The following was sent to us:

Sunday March 11th, The Mecca II returns ROH Anniversary Weekend in Las Vegas at the Cannery Hotel & Casino:

Matches signed

Sami Callihan vs Teddy Hart

oVe vs Reno Scum

Moose vs Hammerstone

Kevin Kross vs Tom Lawlor

Kenny King vs Scorpio Sky vs Chris Bey

Along with Jushin Liger, Rocky Romero, Eli Drake, Raven, Tommy Dreamer, An Extreme Lava Lounge with Disco Inferno.

Tickets can be purchased thru PayPal at lvfuturestars@yahoo,com

For more info go to facebook.com/fswvegas