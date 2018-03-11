Former WWE NXT Star To Wrestle Teddy Hart At The Mecca II Tonight

The following was sent to us:
Sunday March 11th, The Mecca II returns ROH Anniversary Weekend in Las Vegas at the Cannery Hotel & Casino:
Matches signed
Sami Callihan vs Teddy Hart
oVe vs Reno Scum
Moose vs Hammerstone
Kevin Kross vs Tom Lawlor
Kenny King vs Scorpio Sky vs Chris Bey
Along with Jushin Liger, Rocky Romero, Eli Drake, Raven, Tommy Dreamer, An Extreme Lava Lounge with Disco Inferno.
Tickets can be purchased thru PayPal at lvfuturestars@yahoo,com
For more info go to facebook.com/fswvegas