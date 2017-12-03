Former WWE Star Adam Rose Says He’s Leaving Wrestling This Year

Raymond Leppan, who is best known for his time in WWE as Adam Rose, has announced that he will no longer wrestle after this year.

“This will be my last year wrestling,” Leppan wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Thank you to those who got it, thank you even more to those who didn’t. You pushed me harder. Much love.”

Leppan made his wrestling debut in 1995 at the age of 15 in South Africa. WWE signed him to a developmental contract in 2009 and he began wrestling at Florida Championship Wrestling the following year under the name Leo Kruger. He continued the gimmick when WWE rebranded FCW into NXT in 2012, but dropped it the following year to portray Adam Rose. He joined WWE’s main roster in 2014, where he had a two-year run. He was released from WWE last May and has been working independents under the name Krugar.