Former WWE star Carlito addressed rumors and speculation that he’ll be making a surprise appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match:

For those of you that still ask every year if I’m going to be in the Royal Rumble. I’ll put it to you like this. https://t.co/fyH5ocjoCf still won’t put me on their alumni page. I hope this clears things up for you😂😂

— carlito (@Bodyguylito) January 22, 2019