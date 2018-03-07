Former WWE Star Announces Pregnancy, WWE Holding NXT TV Tapings Tonight

– As a reminder, WWE will be taping episodes of NXT tonight in Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. As always, we will be providing live spoilers later tonight.
– Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is pregnant again. She made the announcement alongside her husband on Tuesday night. She posted the following on her social media accounts:
VOLUME UP! Unwanted hugs are something most women dread dealing with. The most important defense is knowing that we have the right to refuse them. Here are some ways to make sure we only hug on our terms. PS make sure to watch until the end for a big announcement! @renergracie Tag a girlfriend who knows these hugs all too well. #WomenEmpowered
#BabyGRACIE 🤰🏽 pic.twitter.com/n4rRPYafvy
— Eve-Gracie.com (@EveGracieCOM) March 7, 2018