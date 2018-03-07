Former WWE Star Announces Pregnancy, WWE Holding NXT TV Tapings Tonight

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– As a reminder, WWE will be taping episodes of NXT tonight in Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. As always, we will be providing live spoilers later tonight.

– Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is pregnant again. She made the announcement alongside her husband on Tuesday night. She posted the following on her social media accounts:

