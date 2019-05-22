Former WWE Star At Double Or Nothing, AJ Styles’ New WWE Contract

– Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, has been announced for the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show battle royal:

– In an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles talked about his new WWE contract:

“I can tell you that this contract that I’ve signed is my last. This is the perfect place for me to be. It’s family-oriented, I have no problem taking my family to the shows. It’s a PG product, which I enjoy. I’m in the best place I can be for my career.”

