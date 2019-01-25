Former WWE Star At The Gym With Bray Wyatt, Says They’re Ready For Royal Rumble

Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place this Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match should include some surprises since there are 10 open spots remaining. One former WWE Superstar who wants a spot in the match is Tatanka. He posted a photo of himself with Bray Wyatt at the gym today and said they’re both ready for the Royal Rumble.

Tatanka last competed in the Royal Rumble in 2006, which was a surprise appearance. His last WWE match took place in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This was a surprise appearance as well and he was among the last to be eliminated.

Wyatt hasn’t appeared on television since August when his partnership with Matt Hardy dissolved due to Hardy needing to take time off to recover from various lingering injuries. Wyatt has worked 14 matches at live events since then, with his last bouts coming during last month’s post-Christmas tour. He beat Baron Corbin in one-on-one matches on three consecutive nights.