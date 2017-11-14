Former WWE Star At The Performance Center, Triple H Hypes His Survivor Series Match, Kalisto

– As noted, the two-hour WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will feature Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a birthday celebration for Kalisto, who turns 32 years old today.

Above is video of Kalisto and Akira Tozawa talking to Mike Rome after their loss to Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on RAW. Kalisto says the loss fires him up and motivates him for Sunday. Kalisto believes they had the match won but he’s confident about leaving Survivor Series with the title.

– Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

– Triple H tweeted the following after naming himself the final member of Team RAW on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta. Sunday’s pay-per-view will see The Game team with Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Team Captain Kurt Angle to face Team Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. Triple H wrote: