– Anthony Carelli, formerly Santino Marella in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory PPV, PWInsider.com reports. It’s unknown if he will appear on the PPV or not as he could simply be visiting friends.

– Recent Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl was released from the company at the end of last week, according to PWInsider.com. There is belief that he was dealing with concussion-related issues as he had not even been training at the Performance Center lately.