Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown, Lana & Rusev Make Interesting Comments

– Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was backstage at this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center.

– Lana and Rusev took to Twitter on Tuesday night and sent out some interesting tweets. While Lana didn’t appear on the show, Rusev was at ringside for Aiden English’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

#SDLIVE you want ratings ! Remember LANA IS THE BEST LANA NUMBER 1 👏🏽👏🏽 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

Let it be know that @RusevBUL is more over than Nakamura, AJ, Roman Reigns & #RusevDay deserves to be @WWE champion and main eventing #Wrestlemania ! #SDLive if you are the land of the opportunities then give my husband his rightful opportunity!Or are we selling PROPAGANDA again? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

So Jonny boy can come out of nowhere and get a match vs AJ for a spot at #Fastlane but i can’t even get a match on #SDLive Land of opportunity my #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 28, 2018

.@RusevBUL has hijacked my twitter for some time now….. I guess you will never know who is truly talking #RusevDay or #Lana is the best Lana Number 1 👏🏽👏🏽😂😜 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018