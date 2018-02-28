Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown, Lana & Rusev Make Interesting Comments

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was backstage at this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center.

– Lana and Rusev took to Twitter on Tuesday night and sent out some interesting tweets. While Lana didn’t appear on the show, Rusev was at ringside for Aiden English’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR