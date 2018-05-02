Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns Hypes Backlash

– Former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke was present backstage at this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre on the USA Network. He was likely just visiting friends. He sent out the following photo:

So cool seeing @TheRock again @wwe Smackdown Live. I didn't imagine that I'd be physically bigger than him but as I understand he's slimming for a new movie role. Class act! Nonetheless anytime you have your picture taken with greatness you must share it with the world. ~PHS pic.twitter.com/TdgBoF5MV6 — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) May 2, 2018

– Roman Reigns sent out the following tweet to hype his upcoming singles match against Samoa Joe at this Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view event.