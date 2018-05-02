Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns Hypes Backlash

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke was present backstage at this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre on the USA Network. He was likely just visiting friends. He sent out the following photo:

– Roman Reigns sent out the following tweet to hype his upcoming singles match against Samoa Joe at this Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view event.

