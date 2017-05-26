Former WWE Star Blasts Randy Orton, Sean Waltman Speaks Out On Being Cleared of Drug Charges

– Regarding Randy Orton’s negative comments towards indy wrestling, former WWE star Rene Dupree wrote the following message on his Facebook page.

“Randy EVERYTHING was handed to You, from your nicknames To your Finishing Move People Can say the same about me but…. When you were hired You were a Fat slob, I just won The Canadian Bodybuilding Nationals and Qualified for the Worlds You had ZERO matches I had 500+ You Wouldn’t Last 1 Japanese Tour I’m on 49 tours and You counting If HHH wasn’t Such a mark For Your Daddy, You would’ve been FIRED YEARS Ago And You’re NOWHERE near the worker your Father was You’re Bashing indie Guys, Do what I did Grow a set of Balls Go Out And Prove You’re Special Cause I’m Sorry Bud , but The chin lock you use Is BORING as A Shit! BURNING BRIDGES??? I don’t give a **** #TRUTH”

Dupree wrote a followup post:

“Another thing that i forgot to mention….

What Randall Doesn’t realize (BECAUSE HE NEVER WORKED OUTSIDE OF THE STAMFORD Company) Is That most independent wrestlers Rely on Selling their Own Merchandise to make $$$ He Wouldn’t know Would He??? So Putting on Exciting High Risk matches Is What They Need to do I have an Valid Opinon on this Because Ive Done Both Am I Right or Wrong???”

– As noted earlier, word has come out that Sean Waltman has been cleared of recent drug charges. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Waltman commented on the situation:

“It feels amazing, because even when I was sitting in jail the whole time, I got this smile on my face, and for once I’m going, ‘Wow, for once, I didn’t do it.’ I’m LA County Jail for something I actually didn’t do, back in the day – years ago – I ended up in LA County, a lot. All for drugs.”

