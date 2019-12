As previously reported, ACH (Jordan Myles) announced on Twitter that he was quitting the wrestling business. Former WWE star Shad Gaspard responded to ACH’s announcement:

…who wants simpathy while burning others.

Grow up and understand the world doesn’t revolve around you. This business as well as life doesn’t cater to one individual, so either suck it up and do something or shut the f*k up, cause this bipolar crying shit is getting old

— Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) December 7, 2019