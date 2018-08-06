Former WWE Star Doesn’t Forgive Hulk Hogan For Being A Racist

Former WWE star JTG appeared on the How It Ended podcast and talked about Hulk Hogan being brought back to the company:

“I can forgive him for using the N-word for making a mistake or whatever. But I can’t forgive you for admitting that you’re a racist. I’m not that dude. I’m not that forgiving. A lot of talent, African American talent share my same thoughts.”

“In that meeting, they should have never brought up, ‘be careful what you say, you never know when you’re being recorded.’ It’s like, ‘what?!’ That should be the last thing you bring up. We all know that we’re in the limelight you know you know to watch what you say. But when you’re saying an apology, you don’t bring up ‘watch what you say when you’re being recorded.’”

“You talk about using the N-Word saying he admitted to being a racist — I don’t even think he brought that up that he admitted to being a racist. Like that was kinda just swept under the rug like we were just supposed to forget.”