Former WWE Star Eugene Headlines Charity Event May 19th 2017

A collection of some of pro wrestling’s best grapplers will join together to raise awareness, and funds for a worthy cause. Pittsburgh area competitor, Tanner Reynolds organized the Dropkick Drug Addiction event, which will benefit the Salvation Army in Greensburg, PA. Former WWE star Eugene, Lucha Underground star Cortez Castro, and many others will be featured on the card. For more information, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/dropkickdrug