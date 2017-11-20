Former WWE Star Kamala Hospitalized and On Life Support

Former WWE star Kamala — real name James Harris — is currently hospitalized in Oxford, Mississippi and on life support after undergoing emergency surgery.

Kamala’s stepdaughter, Juanita James, said on Facebook that he underwent surgery at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. Following surgery, Kamala was put on life support. Wrestler and friend Koko B. Ware was there for support.

“FB friends and family please for my stepfather aka Kamala James Harris had emergency surgery this morning around 3am they didn’t think he would make it out of surgery but God. He’s on life support. His buddy Coco B Wear is here.”

In an update today, James said that while Kamala remains on life support, he is “showing signs of improvement.”

“A lot of people has asked me for updates on James Harris status the Doctor said he’s looking good this morning. He’s still on Life support but he’s showing signs of improvement.”

James did not say why Kamala underwent emergency surgery.

The former wrestler has battled numerous health problems over the years, including having both of his legs amputated. In November 2011, Kamala had his left leg amputated below the knee due to complications of high blood pressure and diabetes, a condition he has had since 1992. In April 2012, his right leg was amputated below the knee.

Here is a recent photo of Kamala, who is 67 years old.