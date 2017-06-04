Former WWE Star No Longer With Impact Wrestling

During an interview with Title Match Wrestling at WrestleCon in Orlando, Florida this past weekend, Aron Rex, who was known as Damien Sandow in WWE, revealed he is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact,” Rex said.

“Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”

PWInsider.com reports Rex never had a contract with Impact Wrestling and was evidently working on a taping-by-taping basis.

While he certainly does seem to be done with that company and planning for life as something other than a full-time wrestler, both this interview and his Twitter account don’t completely close the door on more work in the form somewhere down the line.

I never said retirement. I'm just doing some other stuff for a while. One thing I will never do is lie to you guys. #KeepinIt💯 — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

Due to me not retiring. Random Q&A starts now. Ask anything. — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

I am not retired. @lmpactWrestIing was some of the most fun I have had in my career, great company. Just exploring other opportunities. ✌️ — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

Rex debuted a Liberace-inspired character on Impact Wrestling on January 12, 2017, with a clean-shaven look and sporting plucked eyebrows, lip gloss, a fur coat, naked trunks and over sized rings on all fingers, along with Rockstar Spud as his manager.

Rex is best known for his run as Damien Sandow in WWE from 2012 through 2016. He debuted in Impact Wrestling last August and became the company’s first Impact Grand Champion.