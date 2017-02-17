Former WWE Star On Samoa Joe Vs. John Cena, Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats (Video), Teddy Long

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 heartbreaking WrestleMania defeats – The Rock over John Cena at WrestleMania 28, The Ultimate Warrior over Randy Savage at WrestleMania 7, Shawn Michael retiring Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24, The Rock defeating Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19 and Triple H defeating Booker T at WrestleMania 19 and Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s Streak at WrestleMania 30.

– We noted before that a new WWE Network Collection featuring 2017 WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express was recently uploaded. That Collection was updated today with three segments from Teddy Long’s WWE career, plus a brief profile piece on Teddy. The Collection will be updated as new 2017 Hall of Famers are announced.

– WWE fans aren’t the only ones who want to see a Samoa Joe vs. John Cena match now that Joe has debuted on the main roster as Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on Joe vs. Cena last night: