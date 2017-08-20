Former WWE Star Rants About Triple H On Social Media

Former WWE/WCW/TNA star Scott Steiner responded to Triple H’s recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon (you can check out the video below) with the following messages on Twitter:
Candyass TripleH still trying to convince WWE universe he's a tough guy slamming jimmy Fallon
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
Your not on the PPV #assclown..in a real fight my money's on Fallon
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
Let someone who's actually wrestling promote the PPV & get the mainstream press
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
# passthetorch. #insecurelilbitch
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
WWE wrestlers don't have to wait till Monday for solar eclipse
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017
They are blocked 365 days a year by that #sonofabitch
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017