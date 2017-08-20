Former WWE Star Rants About Triple H On Social Media

Former WWE/WCW/TNA star Scott Steiner responded to Triple H’s recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon (you can check out the video below) with the following messages on Twitter:

Candyass TripleH still trying to convince WWE universe he's a tough guy slamming jimmy Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Your not on the PPV #assclown..in a real fight my money's on Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Let someone who's actually wrestling promote the PPV & get the mainstream press — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

WWE wrestlers don't have to wait till Monday for solar eclipse — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017