Former WWE Star Releases Self-Help Book (Photo), Neville And Xavier Woods Game, WWE Stock Up

– The “UpUpDownDown” FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Neville taking on Xavier Woods:

– WWE stock was up 3.73% today, closing at $18.92 per share. Today’s high was $19.00 and the low was $18.25.

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback has just released his first motivational book via paperback, Kindle and Amazon. Below is the cover art for “Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete’s Advice on How to Succeed In the Game of Life.”