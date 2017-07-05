Former WWE Star Rene Dupree Wants To Break JBL’s Neck, Compares WWE To The Military

During an interview with The Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he would probably break JBL’s neck if he ever returned to WWE.

Highlights from the interview are as follows:

How he would describe JBL:

“Go watch the movie Dazed and Confused. It’s a cult classic. It has a character played by Ben Affleck called O’Bannion I believe. Basically, a guy that literally flunked himself out of high school for the sole purpose that he could come back and haze the young kids coming from junior high and beating them with a stick. That’s the best description I can give of JBL.”

How he would describe WWE:

“If I were to describe WWE, it’s like a well-oiled machine. Billion dollar company. Very successful, but it’s almost like the military. You’ve got your head captain who we always know who it is, then you got like sergeants in place to align the troops and soldiers. The longer you’re there, the higher you get ranked…if you don’t fit their mold or you’re not a part of their gameplan or don’t react to their tests the right way, you’re booted out.”

His thoughts on Mauro Ranallo possibly leaving WWE because of JBL:

“There were certain tests for people. Maybe he doesn’t fit the mold because he was never a wrestler and never came from a wrestling background. The guy is very talented. There’s a lot of jealousy in the business.”

Who JBL’s clique was/is in WWE:

“The southern boys. The southern boys usually stick together. Even though I’m persona non grata, there’s no way in hell a person like me would ever go back there knowing he’s there because I’d probably break his fucking neck.”