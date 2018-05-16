Former WWE Star Says He Pitched WWE Network Show

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley revealed on Twitter that he had pitched a show for the WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network. He wrote the following on the social media platform:

“I pitched an idea for a game show to @WWENetwork called  “SuperStar Squares” (think “Hollywood Squares”) Would be fun and entertaining w/ fans being the contestants.”

