Former WWE Star Says He Pitched WWE Network Show

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley revealed on Twitter that he had pitched a show for the WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network. He wrote the following on the social media platform:
“I pitched an idea for a game show to @WWENetwork called “SuperStar Squares” (think “Hollywood Squares”) Would be fun and entertaining w/ fans being the contestants.”
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 16, 2018