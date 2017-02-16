Former WWE Star Says John Cena Insisted On Losing To Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

On this week’s edition of X-Pac 12360, former WWE star Sean “X-Pac” Waltman talked about being backstage at SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday in Anaheim, California and having a conversation with AJ Styles about John Cena while he was there.

Waltman said, “He [AJ Styles] came up and he went, ‘I was watching your show’ and he goes, ‘I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct.’ He goes, ‘Anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.’”

Waltman also talked about this week’s SmackDown LIVE main event between Bray Wyatt, Cena and Styles in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship, which saw Wyatt hit Cena with the Sister Abigail for the win. According to Waltman, Cena insisted on putting Wyatt over again after losing the WWE Championship to him on Sunday at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

“I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night,” Waltman said. “But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.”