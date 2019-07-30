Former WWE Star Signs With Impact Wrestling

Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled in WWE under the name Emma, has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT announced tonight that Dashwood signed a contract to join the Knockouts division. She will make her debut on August 15 at a television taping taking place in Mexico City, Mexico.

IMPACT’s statement reads, “IMPACT Wrestling is proud to announce that Tenille Dashwood has signed to be our newest Knockout and addition to the roster. Tenille will make her IMPACT debut in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15th and August 16th.”

Find out when and where @TenilleDashwood will make her IMPACT Wrestling debut! HERE: https://t.co/Dt4wXPcxMP pic.twitter.com/eRLDo9imwF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2019

After being released by WWE in October 2017, Dashwood debuted for Ring of Honor in February 2018. She wrestled regularly for ROH until announcing last September that she would need to undergo shoulder surgery. Dashwood’s contract with ROH expired in March and she became a free agent. In her first match since September, Dashwood defeated Allie Kat last Saturday at a Black Label Pro event in Crown Point, Indiana.