Former WWE Star To Work As Producer For Impact Wrestling

Former WWE/WCW/ECW star Lance Storm revealed on Figure Four Daily that he will be working as a Producer for Impact Wrestling:

“I’m going to be doing the agent/producer role for Impact Wrestling in the near future. The March 22 and 23 tapings in Windsor, Ontario, which I think are their next TV tapings,” Storm divulged. “[…] it’s only a couple of weeks away now. It is not a permanent position. It is a bit of a test to see if I like the job and if they like my ability to do the job, but, I will be in Windsor for the next Impact Wrestling tapings.”

“It’s possible [for me] because they only tape two days a month and it’s a Friday and a Sunday, so I would only have to adjust one day, per month, out of my SWA training schedule. So, it’s doable, and obviously I get along extremely well with both Don Callis and Scott D’Amore.”