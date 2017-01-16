Former WWE Star Visits At Live Event (Photo), Dolph Ziggler At Trump’s Inauguration, Xavier Woods
– Xavier Woods unboxes the Zing Crossbow and Stikbot toys in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:
– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he’s headed to Washington, DC this week to cover all events related to the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.
– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was backstage for Sunday’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. He lives in the area. Here he is with Natalya:
Great seeing one of my very good friends tonight in Jackson, Mississippi! Love ya @TedDiBiase! pic.twitter.com/3vD57oX1Kb
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2017