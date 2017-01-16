ted-dibiase-jr

Former WWE Star Visits At Live Event (Photo), Dolph Ziggler At Trump’s Inauguration, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods unboxes the Zing Crossbow and Stikbot toys in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he’s headed to Washington, DC this week to cover all events related to the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was backstage for Sunday’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. He lives in the area. Here he is with Natalya:

