Former WWE Star Wins Election, Brad Maddox On What He Would’ve Done Differently In WWE

– Former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan won an election for public office on Tuesday. Morgan was elected to a Longwood City Commissioner position by defeating his opponent Mark Weller. With 2,101 votes counted, Morgan won the election by a 58.5% to 41.5% margin.

What goes around, DOES actually come back around in politics! Who knew?! lol. WE shocked the world #Longwood!!! #longwoodlove #sayfie pic.twitter.com/YXSdL3Molq — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) November 8, 2017

– During an appearing on The World According to Wrestling Podcast, Brad Maddox talked about what he would’ve done differently in WWE:

“If I had to do it again I would have gone to Vince from day one and said ‘Hi. I’m Brad Maddox. Do you know who I am? Do you know about my experience? Do you know I have been in your company for three years now and I’m a trained wrestler?’ I would have communicated better and I would’ve taken my own career into my own hands instead of hoping or thinking that the writers were going to do my job for me.”