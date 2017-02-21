Former WWE Stars Watch RAW From A Suite (Photo), Bayley Has A Rough Night At RAW, Seth Rollins
– Seth Rollins plays Madden 17 against Melvin Gordon of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:
– RAW Women’s Champion Bayley tweeted the following on accidents she had during last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles:
Inflatable tube man smacked me in the face, tripped down the ramp giving out a hug, fell getting out of the ring…but still your champ @WWE
– JTG, John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) and Lucha Underground star Taya watched last night’s RAW in Los Angeles from a suite inside the Staples Center. JTG tweeted this photo of the group:
Enjoying the SUITE life with @TheRealMorrison and @TheTayaValkyrie #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8RLKPXW8LC
