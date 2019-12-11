Former WWE Superstar Being Sued For Sexual Harassment

Former WWE star Brodus Clay (Tyrus) is being sued by his former co-host of the FOX News show Un-PC for sexual harassment. According to TMZ.com, Britt McHenry is claiming that Tyrus sent text messages in 2018 that included threats of a d**k pic along with comments about her butt and legs. FOX News is also being sued with the claim that FOX never disciplined Tyrus because he showed investigators photos and texts of her cleavage and nearly bare breast.

McHenry issued the following statement:

“I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right. I have maintained the same allegations because the truth doesn’t change. I feel for any sexual harassment victim who has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted and not believed.”

A rep for FOX News issued the following comment:

“Ms. McHenry’s lawsuit recycles the same allegations she filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights in October, to which we filed a response on Friday. As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”