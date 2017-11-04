Former WWE Superstar Closes Restaurant, The Revival, Samoa Joe – Seth Rollins Slow Motion Video

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW brawl between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins:

– Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder will be on Friday’s episode of Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s “Pod of Awesomeness” podcast. Edge is good friends with both members of The Revival and has been a supporter for some time.

– Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon noted on Instagram that her “Squared Circle” pizza restaurant in Chicago is now closed. The restaurant opened in March 2013 and was a hit with wrestlers when they were in town. Varon wrote the following:

Thanks for four great years! @theSQDcircle Chicago is closed. Watch for the next incarnation of The Squared Circle in the near future!‬