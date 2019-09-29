Former WWE Superstar Expresses His AEW – NXT Concerns

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Ryback expressed his concerns with NXT/AEW and the direction of the wrestling business:

“I caught a good part of the show, all the talent, everybody is young and hungry; I love it,” stated Ryback. “My concern is just from – and I was thinking about this earlier – with the direction that pro wrestling is headed with WWE and AEW. You can take all of the talents in the world, the teachings of wrestling have changed from when I was called up where it began as psychology and storytelling to now you can get a room of 100 people and teach people all of those same moves. When you go to a movie or you watch Game of Thrones week after week if it was just an hour every week of senseless killing with crazy, acrobatic moves where people are being killed in crazy ways with no story, just straight up killing every week, would the average viewer be inclined to watch week after week?”

“This is my belief with the direction of where pro wrestling is going and why the casual viewers have tuned out is that nobody gives a f**k about senseless killings and mindless moves; anybody can do that. There is so much more into being a pro wrestler, and being charismatic and talking, intensity and believability. If you are watching Game of Thrones and it’s a bunch of people who don’t look like they should be fighting will regular people watch the show? This is just me looking at this from a pro wrestler standpoint and what I saw the system and what it is and where I see the direction going; I don’t know.”