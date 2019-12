Former WWE star Alex Riley wrote on Instagram that he’s interested in possibly working with AEW in response to a fan.

Fan’s comment: “I know you may not agree, but i feel you should go back to professional wrestling for one more run, not wwe or nxt…maybe AEW.”

Riley’s reply: “I agree, thank you.”

Riley will be wrestling for GCW as Kevin Riley at the We Run This Town event at Tampa, FL during Wrestlemania weekend on March 31st and April 1st.