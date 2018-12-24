Former WWE Superstar Possibly Returning To The Company In 2019

In an interview with The Roman Show, former Darren Young commented on 2019 and possibly making a return to WWE:

“2018 I spent a lot of time doing a lot of speaking engagements. Very little wrestling but 2019 is going to be a big year for me! Hopefully [New] Japan, hopefully ROH.”

“Recently, I was just at WWE in L.A. and they invited me back with open arms. So, who knows? 2019, you may see me as an ambassador with the company. Just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made.”