Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, former WWE/TNA star Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE. He has not been seen on WWE TV since 2008. He interrupted Elias while he was cutting a promo. Lashley laid him out with a suplex.
IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!? BOBBY LASHLEY IS BACK!!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/CZ48QkpR2N
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
Safe bet to say @fightbobby DOESN'T want to walk with @IAmEliasWWE… #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/WWKEujwXpn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2018