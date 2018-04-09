Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, former WWE/TNA star Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE. He has not been seen on WWE TV since 2008. He interrupted Elias while he was cutting a promo. Lashley laid him out with a suplex.

