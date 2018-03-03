Former WWE Tag Team Champion Set For Tonight’s PCW Event

The following was sent to us:

Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “Rise Up: The 11th Anniversary Event”, presented by: Pop’s Barbeque & Sauces and Regional Bonding on Saturday, March 3 (VIP Meet & Greet at 6pm/Doors Open at 6:30pm for General Admission/7:30 pm Bell Time) at the Harpers Ferry KOA, 343 Campground Road, Harpers Ferry, WV

Matches announced:

Primal Conflict Wrestling Champion KEN DIXON vs. SEAN STUDD

Primal Conflict Wrestling Tag Team Champions LOGAN EASTON

LAROUX & “The Reason” C.A. ELLIOT vs. THE PUNK ROCK ALL-

STARS

Primal Conflict Wrestling Television Champion NAPALM vs.

“The New Age Plague” GORY

(*if Napalm doesn’t appear for the match, he will be

stripped of the title)

2x WWF World Tag Team Champion fka HENRY O. GODWINN, HOSS

HAGOOD, & DOUG DELICIOUS vs. G-FED, “The Mempho MoFo” MARK

BRAVURA, & “Polynesian Powerhouse” NUI TOFIGA

FENIX FURY vs. DROLIX

DIRTY MONEY vs. DANTE CABALLERO

Featuring the 2018 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony of

ZUBOV!

Ticket Info:

VIP Front Row- $25 In Advance; (only 3 left!)

VIP Second Row- $20 In Advance;

General Admission -$15 In Advance;

* All Tickets $5 more at the door

** There is an additional charge for photographs and

autographs, as set by individual talents.

Advance Tickets on sale NOW at

www.primalconflictwrestling.com

