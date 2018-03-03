Former WWE Tag Team Champion Set For Tonight’s PCW Event

The following was sent to us:
Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “Rise Up: The 11th Anniversary Event”, presented by: Pop’s Barbeque & Sauces and Regional Bonding on Saturday, March 3 (VIP Meet & Greet at 6pm/Doors Open at 6:30pm for General Admission/7:30 pm Bell Time) at the Harpers Ferry KOA, 343 Campground Road, Harpers Ferry, WV
Matches announced:
Primal Conflict Wrestling Champion KEN DIXON vs. SEAN STUDD
Primal Conflict Wrestling Tag Team Champions LOGAN EASTON
LAROUX & “The Reason” C.A. ELLIOT vs. THE PUNK ROCK ALL-
STARS
Primal Conflict Wrestling Television Champion NAPALM vs.
“The New Age Plague” GORY
(*if Napalm doesn’t appear for the match, he will be
stripped of the title)
2x WWF World Tag Team Champion fka HENRY O. GODWINN, HOSS
HAGOOD, & DOUG DELICIOUS vs. G-FED, “The Mempho MoFo” MARK
BRAVURA, & “Polynesian Powerhouse” NUI TOFIGA
FENIX FURY vs. DROLIX
DIRTY MONEY vs. DANTE CABALLERO
Featuring the 2018 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony of
ZUBOV!
Ticket Info:
VIP Front Row- $25 In Advance; (only 3 left!)
VIP Second Row- $20 In Advance;
General Admission -$15 In Advance;
* All Tickets $5 more at the door
** There is an additional charge for photographs and
autographs, as set by individual talents.
Advance Tickets on sale NOW at
www.primalconflictwrestling.com
