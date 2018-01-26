Former WWE Talent Addresses Potential Surprise Entry In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Nora Greenwald, better known as Molly Holly in WWE, told Wrestling Inc in a recent interview that despite rumors otherwise, she will not be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Here is what she had to say:

“My friends’ kids were texting me and they’re like, ‘I saw on the internet that you’re gonna be in the Royal Rumble,’” she said. “I was like, ‘I am?! Oh my gosh! Where does it say this?’ So I start looking like, is this like some thing that they just forgot to tell me? So then, I actually called, because I was like, ‘Am I gonna be?’ So then I called the WWE, and I was like, ‘Is this like a thing?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, fans are predicting who’s gonna be in the Rumble.’ I was like, ‘oh, I’m sorry. I’m like embarrassed.’ I’m just a mark who believes everything that’s on the Internet. But, for a second, I was like ‘Ah crap! I don’t have enough time. I need months to prepare!’ But then it’s not even true, so it was nice enough that the fans cared enough to start a rumor. So, that’s cool.”

Naomi, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Alicia Fox are confirmed for the match. That leaves twelve names yet to be revealed for the thirty-woman match.