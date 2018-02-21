Former WWE Talent Teases Joining 205 Live Brand

Former WWE star Shane Helms (The Hurricane) recently teased on Twitter that he might be returning to the sports entertainment company to be part of the 205 Live brand on the WWE Network.

Once Daivari hyped his match against Buddy Murphy on the show, the former WWE star told him to keep the title warm for him, which got fans talking.

Tonight, I get one step closer to winning the Cruiserweight Championship at Wrestlemania. #205Live pic.twitter.com/WOlyZnTWtQ — Daivari Dinero (@AriyaDaivariWWE) February 20, 2018