Former WWE Writer Interested In Managing Nia Jax

Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz wrote on Twitter about how he wanted to become a wrestling manager as a kid. Gerwitz then expressed interest in managing Nia Jax and got a response from her:

On Long Island and found an essay from when I was 11 on what my dream job would be. I can’t explain how “actor” got on there but I think the illustration for “wrestling manager” is pretty on-point. If you need me for Dec 26th at MSG you know where to find me @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/o3D0sNw9C4 — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) December 19, 2018