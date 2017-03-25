Former WWE Writer On The Problem With Kevin Owens

Vince Russo was a guest on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s podcast and talked about Kevin Owens:

“Everything I’ve said about Kevin Owens, the guy doesn’t like to workout, maybe he’s a little lazy. I’m just saying that, but my point is bro, the guy visually being a little bit overweight, if I were writing for him that would be a part of the character and part of the gimmick and then it would work for him.”

“If they (WWE) looked at Kevin Owens and they worked his look into his character, in my opinion bro, it would be a thousand times better and I would have no issue with it. But when they call a guy like that a Prize Fighter, and he looks the way he does, that’s where the disconnect is for me.”