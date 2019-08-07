Former WWE Writer Opens Up About WWE Firing, SummerSlam 2020 Latest

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs talked about his time as a writer and his firing from the company:

“The stuff with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, that was like the crowning stuff of my time there. Doing all that with them, coming up with the List of Jericho, whatever involvement I had in writing the Festival of Friendship. That day was like this culmination of this thing we did. A lot of WWE is really fun except there is one black cloud that hangs over the place and that’s the crazy man.”

“They did for me [being fired] what I could have never have done for myself. I would have stayed there another 10 years and been miserable and hated life just like most of the other writers there. I don’t want to speak for them, but there’s a lot of unhappiness there.”

– Reporter Mike Deehan noted the following regarding WWE Summerslam 2020: