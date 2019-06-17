Former WWE Writer Reacts To RAW Script Being Leaked

In an interview with Fightful.com, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide talked about a script for WWE RAW leaking last year:

“It wasn’t necessarily us getting the finger pointed at us. Everybody was under the gun. It wasn’t just the writers catching heat for it. It was kind of a kick in the dick, too. We worked really hard all week, and sometimes the day of to make it just right and certain versions of it comes out and it always reads terribly. I might have had some heat with you for a second! I was like ‘we worked hard on this, you’re gonna leak scripts?’ It was my livelihood, it was a kick in the dick for a while. I’m glad that stopped. It was a weird time. I’m glad that it got settled eventually.”