Former WWE Writer Releases Video, David Arquette Comments On Kofi Kingston

– Former WWE writer RD Evans, who left the company after scripting a 2019 Hall of Fame speech that referenced Vince McMahon by name, released his first post-WWE video:

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, David Arquette commented on Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title:

“It was amazing. We’re polar opposites of the world – somebody who didn’t deserve it and somebody who completely earned it. I thought it was incredibly special and I’ve learned a lot since I won the championship. So, I learned why people were so mad at me, and seeing that, that’s what it’s about.”

“I always loved The New Day gimmick and those guys. It’s cool but I think WWE still needs a lot more diversity. I love seeing all that stuff and more power to him.”