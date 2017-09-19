Former WWE Writer Reveals Nixed McMahon Storyline

During an appearance on The World According To Wrestling podcast, former WWE writer Court Bauer explained a nixed storyline that was going to involve Vince McMahon’s brother. The storyline was dropped due to the Chris Benoit murders/suicide and never revisited. Here is what Bauer said:

“I always think what could’ve been because we were gearing up to do something with Vince’s little known brother Roderick,” Bauer explained. “His family was going to come in the following week and be part of the funeral for Vince McMahon and I was always pushing that I would love to get another side of the McMahon family involved with WWE. I think it would’ve been fascinating because people forget that Vince has a brother and I think that that story would’ve been amazing.”

Bauer added, “How Vince the tycoon he is, the ruthlessly aggressive guy, you know, took over the family business. His poor brother, what happened to him? And now there’s a refresh on the McMahon dynasty and all of the rivalries and stuff you could tell now, all of these new stories that are there because Roderick has children that you could play with in this setting.”